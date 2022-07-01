ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Endicott Post 82 tops Harpursville Post 1596 on opening day of tournament

By Brian Rudman
BINGHAMTON, NY – Endicott Post 82 took care of business on the opening day of the 2022 Binghamton Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament, defeating Harpursville Post 1596 6-2.

Endicott grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before Harpursville jumped out in front, 2-1, in the fourth inning.

Nicholas Lang would drive in Ray Lipinski in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up once again.

Dillon Kelly would later score on an error to give Endicott a 3-2 lead, one they would not give back.

Endicott Post 82 starts the tournament 1-0, while Harpursville Post 1596 starts 0-1.

Harpursville will face Binghamton Post 80 on Friday at 7:00 p.m., while Endicott has an early start, playing the Clinton County Mariners at 10:00 a.m. to kick off play on day 2.

