Mahoning County, OH

‘Hundreds’ of hoarding cases in the Valley says Animal Charity of Ohio

By Desirae Gostlin
 4 days ago

(WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio took on another cat hoarding case this week, this time one dog and at least 11 cats, but probably more. Animal Charity has traps set at that house.

Animal Charity of Ohio has been taking in an average of one cat hoarding case a week since the start of what they call busy season. Currently, they have 81 cats in their care but said there are probably thousands of cats living in hoarding situations in Mahoning County.

“We’re pulling them out of holes in walls that are filled with human feces and they haven’t had food in two weeks and they’ve been eating roaches to survive,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity of Ohio.

MacMurchy said these hoarding houses are often toxic, without electricity and filled with pests like mice and roaches.

“It’s typically also hoarded with debris, trash, you know, rotten food in containers. A lot of these homes do not have working plumbing and so you see a backup of human feces…That ammonia level that rises in these hoarding houses is what’s going to make them die a lot faster,” said MacMurchy.

Rarely do people with hoarding problems self-report to get help. These situations are typically discovered by emergency responders or neighbors calling to complain about the smell.

“The smell permeates the mice, the rats permeates through the neighborhood,” said MacMurchy.

MacMurchy says hoarding large breed dogs is usually backyard breeding gone wrong, but cats and small dogs tend to be part of mental illness.

“There’s a savior mentality that they’re doing the right thing by the animal and are usually overrun,” said MacMurchy.

Currently, Animal Charity is working three hoarding cases but they say there could be thousands of cats living in deplorable conditions just in Mahoning County.

“The amount of homes that are like this in the county are probably in the hundreds and that’s why we’re seeing them every week,” said MacMurchy.

Animal Charity needs full-body PPE and other special gear to go into these homes and right now they are almost out. If you’re like to help click here .

