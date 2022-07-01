ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teen saves family from house fire

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

FWC: Crews find body of missing boater at Lake Toho in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Crews have discovered the body of a man who reportedly fell off a pontoon boat in St. Cloud on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. Officials said they began investigating the incident on Saturday at 8 p.m. after the Osceola County Sheriff’s...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road. A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
localmemphis.com

Tennessee woman warns about package delivery scam

A Tennessee woman is spreading the word about a possible package delivery scam. She said it started with a notice in the mail. The message didn't have a company logo like UPS or FedEx. Once she took a picture and googled the image, the woman said the Bradley County Sherriff's office warned of similar notices.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

CDC links Sarasota ice cream maker to deadly listeria outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
SARASOTA, FL
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi attorney charged with seven crimes, including murder

McComb attorney Robert Lenoir was arrested on a seven-count indictment on Wednesday. Lenoir has been indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, child abuse and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Lenoir’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has since been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Big Florida Drug Bust Nets Meth & Fentanyl

When Florida police arrested Graylin J. Patterson for trafficking in fentanyl back on June 13, they thought his face looked familiar. That's because just 20 days earlier, back on May 23, they arrested him for multiple misdemeanor driving offenses and for trafficking in Fentanyl.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Florida Announces Five Sales Tax Holidays Beginning July 1, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Consumers can purchase qualifying items exempt from tax during five sales tax holidays and exemption periods that begin on Friday, July 1, 2022. The exemptions apply to both in-store and online purchases. “With rising inflation affecting the cost of everything from daily necessities to big-ticket items,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy