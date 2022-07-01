ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Post 80 falls to Clinton County

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zbcnm_0gRav3GZ00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Post 80 lost Thursday night to the Clinton County Mariners by a score of 15-5.

This was the final game of day 1 of the 2022 Binghamton Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The opening ceremonies of the tournament were held pre-game, tournament founder Gil Wood was presented with a plaque in honor of his more than 50 years of work with American Legion Baseball.

Binghamton jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single from Trevor Dannison in the top of the first and a sac fly from Cam Fuller to put up 2 early runs.

Clinton County would answer with 6 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning though.

Matt Brandes drove in a run on an RBI single in the inning.

Will Shea would later pick up an RBI as well.

The Mariners offense rolled in this one as a whole, Bostyn Duquette also picked up multiple RBI in the contest.

Binghamton Post 80 will play at 7 p.m. once again on Friday, this time against Harpursville Post 1596.

Clinton County on the other hand will play the early game at 10 a.m. on Friday, facing off with Endicott Post 82.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpursville, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Clinton County, NY
Clinton County, NY
Sports
City
Clinton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Mariners#Binghamton Post 80#Rbi#Harpursville Post#Endicott Post 82#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Mess’s Fireworks on the 4th

July 4th weekend is the busiest time of year for fireworks stores across the country. Locally, Mess’s Fireworks in Great Bend, Pennsylvania get busier with each passing year. The store has been operating for over twenty years, and owner Jerry Mess says that each year, people come in looking for bigger fireworks. Mess’s proximity to […]
GREAT BEND, PA
mychamplainvalley.com

Encore: Burlington’s Fireworks Spectacular

Thousands of people a packed Burlington’s Waterfront Park and the city’s Lake Champlain beaches for the annual July 3rd Independence Day celebration. Vermont’s largest fireworks display kicked off just past 9:30 pm and lit up the sky for more than 20 minutes. Our reporters will have more on the show, plus the rest of the day’s news at 10 pm and 11 pm.
BURLINGTON, VT
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy