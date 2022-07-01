ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

NASA-themed experience The Infinite at Tacoma Armory

By kwon0321
daystech.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — Space tourism is an actual chance for the very hyper-rich and the very fortunate, however for the remainder of us there’s the following smartest thing, a virtual-reality expertise referred to as The Infinite. In actuality you are wandering round a big darkish room on...

daystech.org

Comments / 1

 

myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
EDMONDS, WA
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
travelexperta.com

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

New Netflix documentary dives into unsolved D.B. Cooper mystery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a 50-year mystery that’s left investigators stumped. On November 24, 1971, a man who called himself Dan Cooper bought a one-way ticket from Portland to Seattle. He soon became the most infamous skyjacker in U.S. history. And now, Netflix is about to...
curiocity.com

Best of the PNW: The Ballard SeafoodFest returns this month

What’s more classically PNW than seafood? Pretty much nothing in our books. That’s why Ballard SeafoodFest is a must for any local seafood lover. It’s happening this month and here’s what you can expect. This festival is all about bringing together the best of Ballard, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of Seattle & Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest is best known for the great outdoors and rainy weather. Turns out, its what’s inside that matters because the three cat cafes of Seattle (2) and Vancouver (1) are nothing but bright and sunny. A 2.5 hour drive separates these world-class cities, and if you have...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Bird Lore: Cedar Waxwing

The Cedar Waxwing is an extremely social bird, found in small flocks to huge gatherings. The collective nouns for a flock of this species are “ear-full” and “museum.” While such specialized collective nouns enrich language, flock is probably the most common collective noun for most bird species.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Fourth of July fireworks display returning to Seattle's Lake Union

SEATTLE — For the first time in three years, fireworks will return to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event. "It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to 2,000 feet, pretty much it's going to be going off again," said David Fitzgibbon, the chief pyrotechnician with Oregon-based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life. "We have straight-up shots and a bunch of angle shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Anne Mcclain
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Babies 4 Abortion!

If having babies is so fucking important, why aren't we listening to them? They are probably the chillest contingent ever. Like, all they wanna do is suck boobs, poop, and cry. As recent womb residents, of course they don't give a shit about what a person does with their body. Get fuckin' real.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cruise ship that hit iceberg in Alaska returns to Seattle

A cruise ship is docked back in Seattle after hitting an iceberg off the coast of Alaska Saturday. The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun cruise ship hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier, according to passengers on board. A spokesperson for the cruise line told KTOO that the accident happened during “dense fog,...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

July 4th 2022 In Everett, Washington

Preparations are underway for the City of Everett’s July 4th Festival and Fireworks. Throughout the day we’ll check in on the progress leading up tp the 3 PM opening of Legion Park for the festival and the 10 PM Thunder on the Bay Fireworks show as well as provide other updates as they come in.
EVERETT, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorecrest graduate to compete at the North American Irish Dance nationals

2022 Shorecrest graduate Lyla Higgins is representing our region and city of Edmonds at the North American Irish Dance Nationals in Montreal, Canada this July 2nd weekend. Lyla Higgins is a champion-level competitive Irish dancer from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds, WA, and she qualified for the prestigious National competition this year. In Montreal, she will compete against more than 100 dancers her age.
EDMONDS, WA
curiocity.com

Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world

Look it’s not unusual for Seattle to top the national charts for being pricey. These days we’re up there with other cities like New York and Los Angeles. But when it comes to global costs of living, Seattle has to pale in comparison, right? Wrong, Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world, let’s check it out.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

How Seven Stars Pepper Transformed Seattle’s Chinese Food Scene

After two decades of enticing Seattle diners to eat more spicy pickled cabbage, soul-warming hot pot, and ropy hand-shaved noodles, Seven Stars Pepper Szechuan Restaurant closed the doors for the last time in February. To those experienced with the bright buzz of Sichuan peppercorns, it broke ground in 2001 as one of the city’s first and best places to rekindle their love for it. For those less familiar with non-Cantonese Chinese food or Chinese food in general, the bright lights, friendly service, and mild options wooed them quickly, giving the rest of the long menu a chance to grow on them. And, alongside creating a city of Sichuan cuisine lovers, Seven Stars laid the groundwork for a Sichuan food scene in Seattle which now punches far above its weight.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
KUOW

Why Seattle Humane is seeing more and more pets at its shelter

Seattle Humane has noticed more and more pets coming into its shelter, and it wants people to know that it is not because people are starting to return to the office. It's because they don't have housing. While there are many reasons why a person would turn in their pets, Seattle Humane believes current financial hardships and housing insecurity is prompting a spike in drop offs.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

