(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department spoke with NewsChannel 9 about a house fire that occurred on Monday, July 4 around 12:44 p.m. at 1406 W. Onondaga St. Syracuse Fire Department says that the duplex house had a single mother and five kids living on the second floor, but only two kids were home during the fire. A father and his son occupied the first floor.

