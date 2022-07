Payton Aaron Larson, age 18 of Herman, MN, died in a one car rollover about a mile northwest of Donnelly, MN, on Highway 9 near 130th Street on Sunday . The crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. This fatal crash involved an unbelted occupant in a Dodge Dart northbound on Highway 9. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Minnesota State Patrol reported alcohol involved.

HERMAN, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO