KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue early Monday. Police said officers were called at 3:45 a.m. to the area of 57th Street and Swope Parkway on a sound of gunshots. At the same time, officers who were on an unrelated call nearby also heard the sound of gunshots and directed officers to the area.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO