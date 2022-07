The Detroit Tigers’ home doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday will be special for one of their players. That’s right-hander Garrett Hill, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo. He will be making his major league debut in the first game. Also called up from Toledo to start Game 2 was righty Alex Faedo, who will serve as the 27th man after being optioned to the Mud Hens on Friday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO