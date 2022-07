Bitcoin has come out of the weekend with less than favorable performance but it has not been all bad for the digital asset either. After falling below $20,000, it trended low towards the end of last week. However, the cryptocurrency has been able to hold the $19,000 level despite efforts from the bears to pull it down. This has been due to a number of factors but most importantly is the support that has been forming at this level.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO