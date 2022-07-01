ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Bear killed in Hale Interchange, tow driver recalls scene

By Sam Kraemer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Wis. - Body camera footage shows sheriff's deputies responding to a crash involving a bear on I-43 in the Hale Interchange June 22. The tow truck driver called to clear the road said he initially thought it was a joke. Just hours earlier, a viewer spotted a black...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls pedestrians hit: 1 dead, 1 critically injured

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit in a Pick 'n Save parking lot late Sunday night, July 3. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located on Appleton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information received was that a vehicle struck a multiple number of people.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dodge County sheriff increases boat patrols for Operation Dry Water

FOX LAKE, Wis.— The Dodge County sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources joined in Operation Dry Water to make sure boaters are safe during the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Wisconsin DNR, alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities. There...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting: Person of interest captured, police say

Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman battered, man arrested; Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child hit by stray bullet in Kenosha: police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4. The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Trailer carrying propane explodes: New Berlin police

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Residents of New Berlin woke up to the sounds of explosions early Sunday morning, July 3. According to New Berlin police, crews were called to a vehicle fire on Moorland Road between Coffee and Ryerson Roads around 7 a.m. Updated information showed it was a trailer fire with propane on board.
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Highland Park parade shooting manhunt over, 6 dead, 30 hurt

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening, July 4 after an hours-long manhunt. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha July 4 shooting: 4 hurt, 1 killed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Five people were injured, one fatally, in a shooting around 10:20 p.m. near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue. According to police, the scene was chaotic with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired. One person was pronounced dead, the other four victims were transported to local hospitals with...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire displaces 1, injures firefighter

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Keefe around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, July 3. According to Milwaukee Fire, one adult male and a house pet were displaced by the fire. Red Cross has been called to render aid. One firefighter was injured during...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing man last seen on northwest side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee children shot; police say 4 in 4 days

MILWAUKEE - Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent, with four children shot in four days. The family of a 16-year-old boy victim tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead after a shooting around 12:30 in the morning of July 4. "All we can do now is put it in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man walking on I-43 tased, taken for mental evaluation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to a man walking on I-43 southbound near Keefe Avenue Sunday morning, July 3. Around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said responding deputies tried convincing the man to get off the freeway, but he "ignored and resisted" those attempts. A Taser was deployed after...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-2-22 fdl police officer injured while making arrest

A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

