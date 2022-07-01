ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Boats can finally buoy at the Post Street Dock

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recreational boaters on the St. Johns River can now tie up during the day in Riverside at a new public dock. A grand opening ceremony of Post Street Dock was held Thursday evening at the dock site, located at the end of Post Street. There...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Cars
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

FWC cracking down on BUI this Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boating safety is top-of-mind this Fourth of July holiday. Action News Jax caught up with some families as they were out on the water at Doctor’s Lake in Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docks#Art#Boating#Vehicles#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Ada#The Times Union#City Council#Post Street Dock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
First Coast News

Military Family Clinic celebrates 2-years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville celebrated two years of service this month. It's estimated between 10 to 15 percent of military veterans who have experienced combat are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), that's why it's important for places like the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville to exist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Lauren Carlucci

As of May, Lauren Carlucci is the newly elected president of the San Marco Preservation Society, this role following her one-year stint as vice president. She’s a natural fit for the organization, folks agree, and some are curious to know how she got there. As a Jacksonville University student,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

My Weekend of Finding the Best Places to Picnic In Jacksonville

Having a picnic only has two rules: 1) eat under the sky; and 2) pick up your trash afterwards. Besides those two important rules, having a picnic is a wonderful opportunity to be creative or to simply enjoy nature. It’s a fun, nonjudgmental activity where it doesn’t matter what you’re eating or who you’re with and whether it was spontaneous or planned. For this list, I decided to go to places I had never picnicked before.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy