Tucson, AZ

New commander at Davis-Monthan AFB

By Craig Smith
 4 days ago
One of the biggest economic forces in Southern Arizona is under new management. There’s been a change of command at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

For a lot of Tucsonans the main thing they know about Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the A-10s and the other aircraft they see flying over their homes. Davis-Monthan is very important to Tucson’s economy and Tucson’s life and now there’s a new leader there.

D-M’s official mission is supporting aircraft and crews to attack targets or to rescue people in trouble but the result of thousands of airmen and civilian employees there is a powerful ripple effect when they spend their money in the broader local community.

At the Change of Command Ceremony, outgoing D-M Commander Colonel Joseph Turnham talked about how D-M and Tucson fit together.

“I've served on bases in big cities like Boston, where the base can get lost. And I've served on bases in little cities like North Pole, Alaska. Where the city itself is lost. But Tucson, Tucson is just right. And a big reason why is all the love and support that you provide our airmen and families.”

Retired Major General Ted Maxwell commanded an Air National Guard unit and later the entire Arizona National Guard. He says incoming commander Colonel Scott Mills will have to lead D-M’s military mission but also keep the base a smoothly operating place to live and work–and that includes good relations with the community outside D-M’s gates.

“Change of commands are a big, important day. And as for the business community leadership in this region, when we have a new commander, it's important that we get to know them, work with them and continue to support the base because the base’s economic and cultural impact in this region has been significant since Davis-Monthan was first created.”

And that process of getting to know and work with a base commander is almost continuous because a commander normally stays about two years, then moves to a new assignment.

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

