Menlo Park, CA

Female pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a bus in Menlo Park (Menlo Park, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

A female pedestrian was critically injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Menlo Park. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue [...]

KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle collision injures pedestrians waiting for bus at 9th and Lincoln in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District Monday evening, a city official says. District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar posted on Twitter that the crash happened at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way, on the south end Golden Gate Park. One car rammed into another and hit multiple people waiting at a Muni bus stop, the supervisor said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

70-year-old Robin Dale Wibeto dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tehachapi (Tehachapi, CA)

70-year-old Robin Dale Wibeto dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tehachapi (Tehachapi, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 70-year-old Robin Dale Wibeto, from San Jose, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash on Friday in Tehachapi. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Highway 58 east of Dennison Road at around 11:30 a.m. [...]
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed after running red light is San Jose's 36th fatal crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police said they're investigating the death of a motorcyclist who died after running a red light back in June. Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of Monterey Road and Branham Lane around 8:54 p.m. on June 3. Responding officers arrived to find the crash involved two vehicles – a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2002 Mercury SUV. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. Officers responded to the crash at 5:51 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. All three injured people were taken to the hospital, SFPD said. No one has been arrested for the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested After Several Cars Vandalized Along San Francisco Block

Police said Sunday that they arrested a man, who is accused of smashing several car windows along San Francisco's Lake Street Friday. Police said the suspect is 35-year-old Charles Shelton of San Francisco. He is now facing charges of felony vandalism. Witnesses said that they saw a man smashing windows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cliff rescue underway in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was attempting a cliff rescue operation near Thornton State Beach in Daly City with one of its helicopters on Monday. North County Fire Authority tweeted at 9:59 a.m. that the rescue was underway, requesting the public to avoid the area of Palisades and Westridge.
DALY CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

71-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

71-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. A 71-year-old pedestrian died after getting struck by a sport-utility vehicle Wednesday in Fremont. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Driscoll Road and Carmen Street in the city’s Mission San Jose District [...]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest teenager with ghost gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandal Smashes Car Windows Along Block in San Francisco

Residents living along San Francisco’s Lake Street said Saturday that their cars were recently vandalized. Most of the damage happened on one block Friday afternoon, on the north side of Lake Street between 17th and 18th avenues. Richie Greenberg posted the video of the aftermath on Twitter after seeing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow drivers attack police cruisers in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police say several drivers involved in a sideshow in Pleasant Hill on Friday evening, turned on responding officers, and threw various objects at their cruisers, including a brick. The commotion happened around 11 P.M. at the intersection of Morello Ave. and Paso Nogal Ct. It was...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

