ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mexican Consulate in Houston offers option to reissue documents for transgender community

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

It's more than a piece of paper. For the last five months, dozens of transgender people have received new identification documents from the Consul General of Mexico that reflect their gender identity and name change.

Advocates said this recognition helps remove some barriers for a population vulnerable to discrimination and poor mental health. One of those individuals is Isabelle Quiroz. She was born and raised in Mexico, but began her transition and living as her authentic self about 20 years ago after moving to Houston.

"I started with hormones, my hair, and makeup, dresses, sandals, high heels, perfumes for ladies, eyeshadow, makeup, everything. That's when I finally started my second life," she said.

But there was always something missing. Quiroz's identification documents didn't reflect her gender identity or name change. She said going to places like the bank or government offices would often give her anxiety.

"They would call me by the other name and I am very uncomfortable with that. It's very complicated for my mind," she said.

Elia Chino is the founder and executive director of FLAS (Fundación LatinoAmericana de Acción Social). The organization provides health and social services to improve the wellness of the LGBTQ+ and Latino communities in Houston.

"These types of situations cause not only discomfort, but can make someone feel angry. Their low self-esteem goes down, leading to depression and anxiety. That's why we see a high number of transgender people dying by suicide. They don't see hope. They don't see life on the road," Chino said.

But that changed earlier this year, when the Consul General of Mexico in Houston began issuing new birth certificates, passports, and Mexican IDs to the transgender community. Since January 20, they've served more than 70 people in our area.

"I am very happy. Finally, we are visible," said Quiroz.

Ambassador Alicia Kerber-Palma with the Consul General of Mexico said it's only one step forward in the fight for human rights.

"This is a response to the demand of a very important sector of our community. That is the LGBTQ+ community," said Kerber-Palma. "For us, it's taking someone in hiding to allow them to be open. You don't need to hide who you identify with or who you love just because other people consider that that's not normal. They need to feel proud of who they are and that they are secure here at the consulate."

She explained they work closely with local organizations, such as FLAS to help get the word out. Chino said the official documentation represents dignity and respect for the transgender community.

"It was a celebration. Finally, it was justice for the transgender community, because, for a long time, they've been starving for this to happen in Houston," said Chino. "This is a big deal because we are progressing in human rights. I applaud Mexico for that."

Chino said they are working with consulates from other countries to offer this service in Houston. Quiroz hopes that one day, this option will be available to everyone across the country.

"Now, it's time for everybody to do it. We are humans. We are people. We do so many things for society," said Quiroz.

For stories on Houston's diverse communities, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 5

Ron Seymour
4d ago

fake id for fake people who pretending to be the opposite sex they are not bad enough the criminals sneaking across the border

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Mexican Families Fret Over Fate Of Migrants Trapped In Texas Truck

Before he began the journey that ended in disaster, Jose Luis Vasquez lived in a remote mountainous community in southern Mexico, where a single telephone connects a few indigenous families to the outside world, local residents said. Now the 31-year-old is in a hospital in San Antonio, Texas, after becoming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
The Independent

Complaint details text messages between organiser and driver in San Antonio migrant truck disaster

A criminal complaint has revealed the alarming text messages exchanged by the alleged organiser and driver of the migrant smuggling operation that left 53 people dead in San Antonio earlier this week. Christian Martinez, 28, has been arrested and charged with human trafficking resulting in death as the chief mastermind of the operation. The text messages reported in the criminal complaint show his agitation with the driver of the tractor-trailer transporting the migrants, 45-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr.According to the complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, Mr Martinez first texted Mr Zamorano shortly after noon on Monday with a photograph...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelnoire.com

How To Make The Most Out Of Your Time In Mexico - Advice From A Black Expat

Whether it’s your first trip or you’re a regular in the land of Mexico, everyone needs a reminder to make the most of their time in Mexico. Traveling to Mexico is one of those experiences that you remember for a lifetime. Living as a nomad or an expat in the country will teach some things about traveling and yourself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Reissue#Consul General#Consulate General#Racism#Mexican Consulate#Flas Lrb#Latino
AFP

Smugglers and shelters -- San Antonio, hub city for US immigration

Dozens of migrants wait in line outside a shelter in San Antonio, most of them young men but also women and children, hoping for a hot meal and a roof over their head. One of those waiting outside the shelter after putting up with hours in the rain is Edwin Sanchez, 42, a Venezuelan who left home on May 12 and has been in San Antonio for five days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Time served for Mexican in 2015 San Francisco pier killing

A California federal judge on Monday sentenced the Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of a woman on a San Francisco pier to the seven years he's already spent in jail — bringing to a legal close the case that ignited a national firestorm over immigration, crime and sanctuary cities. Jose Inez Garcia Zarate was in the U.S. illegally when Kate Steinle, 32, was fatally shot along a crowded Pier 14 where she was walking with her father and a family friend. He faces deportation and U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria told him court to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

A sprawling, privately run detention center in the wind-swept California desert town of Adelanto could house nearly 2,000 migrants facing the prospect of deportation. These days, though, it’s nearly empty. The Adelanto facility is an extreme example of how the U.S. government’s use of guaranteed minimum payments in contracts...
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Smithonian

Four Aztec Burials Found in Mexico

When Spanish forces and their allies conquered the Aztec city of Tenochtitlán in 1521, they began building directly on top of the city’s ruins and eradicating Aztec religion and traditions. But now, a new discovery in Mexico City indicates that some Aztec customs endured in the years that...
AMERICAS
CBS News

Mexico family mourn missing teenage sons after migrant tragedy

Parents described their agony after not hearing from their two teenage sons after authorities announced more than 50 migrants were abandoned in the back of a tractor trailer and died. The two brothers left their town in Mexico to seek a better life in the United States, and their parents believe they were on the truck.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Texas migrant deaths: Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

"Poverty and desperation" led to the deaths of at least 50 migrants abandoned in a Texas lorry, Mexico's president has said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed trafficking and "a lack of control" at the border - the worst case of migrant deaths due to smuggling in the US. Nearly two...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy