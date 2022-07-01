ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Religious freedom is ‘life or death’ in the trenches

By Jason Wright
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Rachel Miner sat at the head table in a large Washington, D.C., conference room on Thursday, she gripped a handheld microphone. At her sides sat a tech CEO, a journalist and a nonprofit leader. Miner — a recent college graduate in her early 20s — looked...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 77

David Barz
4d ago

When you have God in your life, life is so much easier to deal with. I feel sorry for those who don’t put God First in their life. You might as well be dead.

Reply(62)
12
Wm S
4d ago

Do you really believe that a deity got another man's wife pregnant and that is the foundation for a major religion. Doesn't this sound like Greek and Egyptian mythology? Where is your common sense. There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists or that anyone on earth has ever been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator of the entire universe and life. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator of the entire universe and life, supports any religion past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that a deity speaks to them or that they represent an alleged creator of the entire universe.

Reply
6
D.J. BEE
4d ago

religion is mythology. grow up and realize it's 2022 and there is no room for bronze age beliefs in today's world of information.

Reply(8)
7
 

