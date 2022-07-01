ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings name Derek Lalonde new head coach

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeTgs_0gRao23x00
Former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde was named head coach of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings named Derek Lalonde the team's new head coach in a release Thursday.

Lalonde, 49, spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the team's run to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Iowa Wild, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

The Red Wings had a streak of 25 straight years of postseason appearances end in 2017, the second year of Jeff Blashill's tenure as head coach. The team has now missed the playoffs in six straight years and fired Blashill in April.

While the Red Wings missed the postseason again, the team improved to finish 32-40-10. It was led by a young core of players that includes 20-year-old winger Lucas Raymond, who finished with 57 points, third most among rookies. In July, the team will pick eighth in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets hire Rick Bowness as new head coach

The Winnipeg Jets hired Rick Bowness to take over as the new head coach, the team announced Sunday. He's the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the team relocated from Atlanta. "We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0,"...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, $19.95M contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have secured one of their young stars for the next three seasons. On Friday, the Canucks announced a three-year, $19.95 million contract extension with forward Brock Boeser. The contract has an average annual value of $6.65 million. Boeser, 25, played 71 regular-season games for the Canucks last...
NHL
Yardbarker

Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki returns from IL, back in the lineup Monday

The 27-year-old out of Tokyo was off to a very hot start in his first big league campaign, which earned him Rookie of the Month honors back in April. He was slashing .245/.334/.432 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games before he injured his finger on an awkward slide into second base against the Cincinnati Reds.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Bruins to hire Jim Montgomery as new head coach

The Boston Bruins are expected to name Jim Montgomery as the team's new head coach on Friday, according to ESPN's Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski. Montgomery, 53, spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Dallas Stars for just over one season. After leading the team to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first season with the team, Montgomery was fired in his second season due to "unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Celebrate America with baseball, hot dogs ... and betting

What's more American than baseball and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? The answer: Nothing. That's why you need to start the Fourth of July weekend on Friday by betting on both. Start with my MLB Parlay of the Day for Friday and follow up by betting on how many hot dogs 14-time champion Joey Chestnut will eat on Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Jeff Blashill
Yardbarker

Did The Pacers Get The Raw End Of The Malcolm Brogdon Trade?

Despite receiving a whopping six players – including a first-round draft choice – from the Celtics, some experts feel Indy got the raw end of that deal. Let’s probe deeper into the trade and see how it will affect the team’s future. Brogdon Off To Boston.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner pens letter to White House appealing for her freedom

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner wrote a letter to the White House on Monday, July 4, directly appealing to President Joe Biden for her freedom, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner, 31, has been in Russian custody since she was arrested at a Moscow-area airport in February on drug charges...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#Stanley Cup Finals#Ahl#The Red Wings
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade: A Blessing in Disguise?

When the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, the thought of trading him seemed unthinkable. Even Aaron Rodgers, who called Adams the best player he has ever shared the field with, seemed to be taken aback by the news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo interested in move to Chelsea?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he would like to leave Manchester United and play for another team, news of which teams were interested and where he may actually go have largely been rumors at this point. But as the Premier League preseason inches closer, it looks like the international soccer star could be a step closer to an exit from Old Trafford as Chelsea United emerges as the front-runner to be his new home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy