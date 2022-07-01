ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

11s Shinn Petrey slides in safe at the dish to make the score 3-0 in the 2nd inning.JPG

By Photo by Sam Santilli
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Being on...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church. Meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio, 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. Victory Class of 1963 monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Parkette Restaurant, Clarksburg. All invited to help plan the annual Alumni Reunion on Sept. 17 at the VA Park. VFW 537...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Charles Edward Dixon, 65, Clarksburg, and Melissa Marie Printz, 41, Clarksburg. — Kevin Lee Haskins, 48, Clarksburg, and Brittany Marie Ferrell, 29, Clarksburg. — Rose-Ann Destiny Fuller,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Country performances cap off Salem (West Virginia) Fourth of July Celebration

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Patriotism and community pride were on full display at Salem Depot Park Saturday during the community’s Fourth of July celebration. After an invocation by the Rev. Kevin Bender, opening ceremonies included a flag raising and Pledge of Allegiance led by members of Salem VFW Post #9151.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Guss Thomas Kelley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Guss Thomas Kelley, 70, of Greenbrier Rd., Salem, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1952, on Black Lick Rd., Salem, to the late Morice Edward and Rosemary Edith Nicholson Kelley.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

COCHRAN — A son, Carson Lee Matthew Cochran, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born June 23, 2022, to Chelsea Cochran (Coleman) and Aaron Cochran of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Lecia Coleman of Lumberport. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Susan Cochran of Good Hope. Maternal great-grandfather is Rodney Carr of Lumberport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Robinson Grand exceeding expectations

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is rolling out a diverse lineup of shows this summer that cover rock, pop, jukebox swing and off-Broadway. It sounds like a great season for entertainment suited for a variety of tastes. Jason Young, the center’s program manager, said four shows are slated for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Reunion notices

The descendants of Thomas & Matilda Smith will hold their 83rd annual family reunion on July 17 at the Cascara United Methodist Church outside Salem on W.Va. 23. Covered-dish dinner will be held at approximately 1 p.m., with children’s games after dinner. July 23. Demastus Reunion. Family and friends...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVa nonprofit seeks to educate people about bullying

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A Marion County, West Virginia, nonprofit wants to empower others about how to identify and stand up against bullying. Communities of Shalom Certified Prevention Specialist Renee Verbanic presented the workshop “Bullying Prevention: Empowering Bystanders to be Upstanders” at a meeting of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission recently. The interactive presentation focused on how to identify bullying and how to be a better ally.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Outreach programs build connections

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For those needing a little extra help, a push in the right direction or just compassion and support, the Clarksburg Mission is there to help. Director Lou Ortenzio said he and staff strive to build connections not only with those receiving through the Mission’s street ministry, but also with Mission residents. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said it offered them an opportunity to work on recovery.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Michael P. Schwartz and Kristi L. Schwartz to Jonathan I. Brager and Hailey Pugh Brager, parcels in Clark District, $200,000. — Joseph L. Clutter and Dena M. Clutter to The Linden Group LLC,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

