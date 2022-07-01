11s Shinn Petrey slides in safe at the dish to make the score 3-0 in the 2nd inning.JPG

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For those needing a little extra help, a push in the right direction or just compassion and support, the Clarksburg Mission is there to help. Director Lou Ortenzio said he and staff strive to build connections not only with those receiving through the Mission’s street ministry, but also with Mission residents. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said it offered them an opportunity to work on recovery.

