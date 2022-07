In-person classes, celebration lunches, SilverSneakers classes, arts and crafts, games, and just hanging out with friends, are all back at the Mentor Senior Center. Perhaps the one positive take away from the pandemic is realizing just how much we appreciate companionship. Whether it is taking a trip together, exercising in a group or enjoying lunch in the Great Room, being together and enjoying activities with friends enhances all that we do.

MENTOR, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO