Beal agrees to “super max” deal to remain with Wizards

The Washington Wizards ended yet another disappointing season. Despite making a strong start, the Wizards finished in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. However, they made the step in the right direction, trading for Kristaps Porzingis. At the same time, unfortunately, they lost Bradley Beal to an ankle injury, so they could not really make […] The post 2 unrealistic trades Wizards must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO