Beal agrees to “super max” deal to remain with Wizards
One day after declining his 34.6 million dollar option for next season to remain with the Wizards, Beal is cashing in on a super max deal. On Thursday, Beal announced he was staying with the Wizards, the only NBA team he has played for in his ten year NBA career, agreeing to a five year deal worth, 251 million dollars. Beal has averaged 22 points per game scoring in his career.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
