DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is offering a variety of activities to help families celebrate the Fourth of July, ending with fireworks over Lake Decatur at dusk. The day begins with the annual Staley Run White and Blue fun run at 8 a.m. in Nelson Park. Kids can take part in the half-mile run at 7:30 a.m. or join the adults in the 2-mile or 5K run/walk.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO