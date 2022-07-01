ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Softball: Pu'a, Dolores and Padilla land on All-Ocean League First Team

By Joe Bailey jbailey@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern San Luis Obispo County softball players may have taken over much of the All-Ocean League teams, there's still plenty of representatives from the south. Pioneer Valley has two players on the All-Ocean League First Team and Nipomo has one. The rest are players from Morro Bay, Mission Prep...

lompocrecord.com

