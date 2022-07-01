Softball: Pu'a, Dolores and Padilla land on All-Ocean League First Team

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO