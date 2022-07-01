ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 30 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong on Thursday, leaving mainland China for the first time since 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the island's return from British rule.

Xi, who was returning to Hong Kong for the first time since a wave of pro-democracy protests rocked the region in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, praised the semi-autonomous city for its resilience.

"Hong Kong has withstood severe tests time and time again," he said in brief remarks after his arrival. "After ups and downs, Hong Kong has risen from the ashes and showed vigorous vitality."

While the visit was scheduled to last two days, Xi is not expected to remain in Hong Kong overnight as the island has significantly more COVID-19 cases than the mainland, which adheres to a strict "zero-COVID" policy.

On his arrival, Xi was greeted with Lion Dancers and billboards that read "A New Era: Stability, Prosperity, Opportunity" while surrounded by a high level of security meant to keep protesters away.

During his remarks, Xi touted the "One Country, Two Systems" pledge that allows Hong Kong to maintain its autonomy and capitalist system.

"One Country, Two Systems has strong vitality," Xi said. "It can ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability."

When Xi visited Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese control in 2017 he warned that "any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government" or to "use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage against the mainland is an act that crosses the red line and is absolutely impermissible."

The protests that swept throughout the city in 2019 crossed that red line in Xi's view and Hong Kong has been under a strict security law that criminalizes secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign agencies to undermine its national security for the past two years.

Xi's trip to Hong Kong also saw him inaugurate the administration of John Lee, the Hong Kong security secretary and Beijing loyalist who led the response to the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Lee, who begins his five-year term Friday, plans to push through Article 23, a package that includes new laws on treason, secession, sedition and subversion required by Hong Kong's mini-constitution that have been blocked from being passed into law by protests.









Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says

July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot dead May 11 while...

U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up

July 4 (UPI) -- Flight cancelations and delays eased across the United States on Monday as the three-day July 4th holiday weekend came to a conclusion. Some 203 flights into or out of the United States were canceled and 1,616 others delayed as of late Monday afternoon, according to the airline tracking website FlightAware.

