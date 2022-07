Bitcoin’s price is down roughly 70% from its latest all-time high, and the mining sector is feeling the full weight of the ongoing bear market. Lots of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) often spread far and wide about miners during bear markets, but the data about how these operators are affected and behave in this environment is simple. This article outlines six key data sets that illustrate the effects of the bear market on bitcoin miners and their operations.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO