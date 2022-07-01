ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Experts predict record travel numbers this weekend

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI1kl_0gRanRpq00

(WGHP) — This year, travel experts predict a record-setting travel holiday as 42 million people will hit the road to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

AAA said 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, a 3.7% increase from 2021.

“That’s the…highest number we’ve ever seen. That’s higher than pre-pandemic as far as road travel is concerned,” said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs for AAA, N.C.

Wright said inflation, the recent uptick in flight delays and cancellations on airlines could be contributing factors to the increase.

“We predict that we’re going to see the largest volume of motorists that we’ve ever seen for this holiday since we’ve been forecasting in 2001,” Wright said.

With a lot of people driving on the road, Wright said it’s vital to mentally prepare for a little congestion. If you are able to leave early, do so.

“There really isn’t a sweet spot. The one thing we know for sure is…congestion on the road is going to be the actual holiday,” Wright said.

Here are worst and best times to travel (Source: INRIX) :

Thursday: 2-8 p.m./before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday: 12-9 p.m./before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday: 2-4 p.m./before 12 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Sunday: Low congestion expected all day

Monday: Low congestion expected all day

Wright said to pack your car ahead of time and to fill up the tank the night before to avoid wasting any time.

With gas prices hitting the national average of $4.85, Wright said 1.2 million North Carolinians aren’t letting the prices stop them from traveling by road.

Each year, AAA rescues 15,000-20,000 drivers during the holiday season from empty gas tanks and flat tires.

Wright said before hitting the road, make sure your car is ready with inflated tires and oil changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Chance for strong storms in Piedmont Triad as heat rises

(WGHP) — There’s a chance strong storms could blow through the Triad this week. On Tuesday the heat index will be nearly 100 as heat and humidity increase. Later in the day, there’s a chance for storms to move into the area from Virginia. Counties along the border have a Level 2 or “slight” risk […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Gas Prices#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX8 News

Record BBQ event gets historic marker in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets 4th of July message from Iraq

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham spent his 4th of July in Iraq, according to a tweet Monday. “I’m honored to be visiting with our troops today,” Graham wrote. “It’s a great day to be an American and spend time with the brave men and women who keep us safe.” The message […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy