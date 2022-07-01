Brewers' Adrian Houser set to land on 15-day IL with elbow issue

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers righty Adrian Houser departed Thursday night’s start in Pittsburgh in the third inning after experiencing tightness in his throwing elbow. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Houser was headed back to Milwaukee for further examination but was sure to land on the 15-day injured list, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

That’s an alarming turn of events, but more will obviously be known once Houser goes through testing over the coming days. The 29-year-old has generally been an effective and durable arm over the past three-and-a-half seasons. Aside from a brief absence due to COVID-19 protocols last summer, Houser had avoided the IL since establishing himself in the majors in 2018.

The sinkerballer has typically been one of the game’s preeminent ground-ball pitchers. Houser induced worm-burners on almost 60% of batted balls in both 2020 and ’21. That rate has dipped to a solid but not elite 47.1% this season, and he’s not coincidentally posted a 4.72 ERA through 76 1/3 innings. Slightly disappointing showing aside, Houser’s reliability in taking the ball 15 times has proven quite valuable for a Milwaukee staff hit hard by injuries.

The Brew Crew will be without Freddy Peralta until August because of a shoulder issue. Brandon Woodruff just returned from a month-long absence, while Aaron Ashby has missed the past 10 days with forearm tightness. The southpaw could make his return as soon as this weekend, but getting Woodruff and Ashby back comes right at the time as the club loses Houser for at least a couple of weeks. Jason Alexander and Chi Chi González are the top candidates to step into Houser’s rotation role alongside Woodruff, Ashby, Corbin Burnes and Eric Lauer.