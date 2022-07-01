ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Death notice for Tony Allen Hurst

pcpatriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Timothy Wayne Freeman

Timothy Wayne Freeman, age 44 of Pulaski, died Friday, July 1, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Elizabeth Louise “Betsy” Cooke

Elizabeth Louise “Betsy” Cooke, 77, of Draper, VA, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 24, 1944, in Pulaski Virginia to Stuart and Gertrude Bowman. She is preceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Edwards. Mrs. Cooke...
DRAPER, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Timothy “Timmy” “Rooster” Wayne Freeman

With his father, brothers, and sister by his side, Timothy “Timmy” “Rooster” Wayne Freeman, 44, of Pulaski, VA passed away peacefully at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA on July 1, 2022. Born on March 29, 1978 at Pulaski Community Hospital, Timmy is the son of Larry Freeman and the late Annie Freeman.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A jet ski is believed to have exploded Monday on Claytor Lake, landing two people in the hospital. One victim was flown for treatment. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, bystanders also aided in the area of Spooky Hollow. Both victims were wearing personal flotation...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Dublin, VA
Pulaski, VA
Pulaski, VA
Virginia Obituaries
Dublin, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two-vehicle crash cleared on Williamson Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked off traffic on Williamson Road on Monday. Police say it happened at the 6700 block of Williamson Road on Monday, July 4 just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle that was involved in the crash and they say one group is in critical condition.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Motorcycle crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE – 4:30 P.M.:. Williamson Road is now open to traffic, according to Roanoke County Police Department. Stay with 10 News as this news story develops. The Roanoke County Police Department says one person is in the hospital following a crash on Williamson Road on Monday.
HOLLINS, VA
WSLS

Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said. Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
#Hospital#Seagle Funeral Home
WSET

Motorcyclist critically injured in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says this happened earlier this afternoon at the 6700 block of Williamson Road at 1:37. Police say the road is blocked to all traffic and that drivers...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Mother charged with child neglect out of Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after refusing to get her child medical attention which puts the child at risk of severe bodily injury or death. According to detectives, a Princeton officer responded to Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room, where an ER physician advised...
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Gearheads For A Cause to host Christmas in July car show

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gearheads For A Cause will be hosting a car, truck, and bike show on July 17 to raise money and gather donations for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, according to the Gearheads For A Cause Facebook event. The show will be held at LOST IN TASTE...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Bramlett, Billy Junior

Billy J. Bramlett was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janet Ponton Bramlett, and his three children Carla Hale (Husband Joe Hale) of Blacksburg, Todd Bramlett of Christiansburg, and Kimberly Bramlett of Christiansburg. He was very loved by his grandson, Justin Hale, and as a passionate animal lover, Billy also considered his animals Lexie, Blossom, and Fluffy as part of his family, who remained by his side.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Car crosses line hits truck in Botetourt

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County. The crash occurred July 1, 2022 on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside of Buchanan, Va., at 5:10 p.m. yesterday afternoon. A 2015 Nissan Versa traveling south on Route 11, crossed the double yellow solid line and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Nissan was driven by Linda Watson Wickline, 63, of Buchanan, Va. Ms. Wickline was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
BUCHANAN, VA
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $1.5 million in damage due to Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms ready for a busy summer season

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - At Woods Farms in Franklin County, they’re busy stocking the farm stand for all your summer get-togethers, and just good eatin’ at your kitchen table. The summer growing season is in full swing, and Woods Farms is keeping the farm stand full of their summer staple -- peaches.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families welcome 4th of July at Freedom First Festival in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park welcomed Independence Day with a family-fun weekend. Dressed in red, white and blue, hundreds of people celebrated the 4th of July with some family time. While children tired themselves out on bouncy houses, cornhole attracted family competition. LaMonteah Oliver,15, said...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Lucas, Deborah Nester

Deborah Faye Nester Quesenberry Lucas, 68 of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Griffith; mom, Eloise Cunningham Nester; and siblings, Tamra Roberts and Donna Griffith. Debbie lived her life always putting others before herself. She always had a smile...
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Galax man dies in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

At 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday (June 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 722 a third of a mile east of Route 731. A 2003 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on Route 722 when it lost control and flipped onto its side. It then slid off the roadway and spun around, ejecting the operator in the process. The operator then went down the embankment and into a culvert.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Heat likely factor after man faints in BBQ line

A cautionary tale about the dangers of today’s heat – a 78-year-old man passed out while waiting in line at a BBQ restaurant today in Roanoke. Luckily, among those waiting in line at Mama Jean’s BBQ off Sandford Avenue around the Tower’s Mall area were several nurses who aided the man until an ambulance could arrive. No update on his condition. Make sure you have plenty of water and over-exposing yourself to the heat – regardless of your age.
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Going out on the Fourth? Wear a mask

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending “universal masking” in 28 Virginia localities, including Carroll County (which borders Floyd County, and the city of Galax. The county and city are part of 28 localities in the Commonwealth that are now listed as “high risk”
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

