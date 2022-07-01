Death notice for Tony Allen Hurst

Billy J. Bramlett was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janet Ponton Bramlett, and his three children Carla Hale (Husband Joe Hale) of Blacksburg, Todd Bramlett of Christiansburg, and Kimberly Bramlett of Christiansburg. He was very loved by his grandson, Justin Hale, and as a passionate animal lover, Billy also considered his animals Lexie, Blossom, and Fluffy as part of his family, who remained by his side.

