MORROW, Ga. — A crash involving a stolen SUV in Morrow Saturday night sparked an independent investigation by Georgia State Patrol. According to GSP, the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Morrow Road near Bob White Circle. Morrow Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen SUV, but the driver took off and led officers on a chase. GSP added that the stolen SUV was a 2018 Dodge Journey headed north on Morrow Road. The driver then recklessly drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra head-on, according to GSP.

MORROW, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO