ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas company reducing emissions with goats

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PQAl_0gRakizw00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas has partnered with Goats on the Go to reduce methane emissions, according to a press release.

Entergy Arkansas issues RFP for renewable energy

Goats will be used to clear weeds and brush from areas for AOG. This method of clearing is called “targeted grazing” and ensures the goats do not clear out other vegetation. Targeted grazing controls vegetation without erosion, chemicals or burning of fossil fuels, according to the press release.

The goats will stay contained in temporary electric fencing that is solar-charged. The goats are not aggressive toward people.

“They provide natural fertilizer and make an overall positive environmental impact, sustain things naturally, and the goats love their work. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Andrew Goldsmith of Goats on the Go.

Goats on the Go serves the Fort Smith area including Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Scott, western Logan County, and eastern Sequoyah and Leflore County in Oklahoma, according to the release. The partnership with AOG is part of the company’s commitment to a sustainable energy future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Energy bills to rise for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Fort Smith, AR
Industry
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arkansas Industry
Fort Smith, AR
Business
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
ualrpublicradio.org

Planted acreage for all major Arkansas crops falls from March forecast

Planted acreage for all major commodity crops fell from growers’ stated planting intentions in March, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the across-the-board drop came as a surprise. “When...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Hundreds of Arkansas National Guard members miss vaccination deadline

Roughly 1,000 Arkansas National Guard members risk losing federal pay after failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or apply for an exemption, according to preliminary data. About 83% of the state’s 6,600 Army Guard soldiers were vaccinated as of Friday afternoon, said Lt. Col. William Phillips, a spokesman for...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy Arkansas#Methane Emissions#The Goats#Arkansas Oklahoma Gas#Rfp#Aog#Nexstar Media Inc
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame to add 5 in October

The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees. Five new inductees will be honored at the 2022 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Investors claim Centerton retail center for $2.4 million

A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WATE

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
TENNESSEE STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy