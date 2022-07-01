67-year-old Thomas Alderete died after being hit by an Amtrak train in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, authorities identified 67-year-old Thomas Alderete as the man who lost his life after getting struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train Friday in North Hollywood. The authorities actively responded to the area at 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway at 10:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian accident [...]

