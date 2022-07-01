ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

67-year-old Thomas Alderete died after being hit by an Amtrak train in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0gRajoKV00
67-year-old Thomas Alderete died after being hit by an Amtrak train in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, authorities identified 67-year-old Thomas Alderete as the man who lost his life after getting struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train Friday in North Hollywood. The authorities actively responded to the area at 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway at 10:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian accident [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. 26-year-old Shawnkel Washington was identified as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Arlington Heights. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 39-year-old Christopher Berry, from Indianapolis, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday near Van Nuys. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 1:46 a.m. south of Burbank Boulevard on the San Diego (405) Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 30-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Pomona. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash at about 2:15 a.m. [...]
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Demetrius Powell, from Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on Friday in Corona. Officers actively responded to the area of the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp at about 2:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
CORONA, CA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials identified 32-year-old Brett Mitchell as the man who lost his life after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Bellflower. The fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on Woodruff Avenue at Alondra Boulevard [...]
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#California Resources#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway interchange at about 3:39 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a crash in Culver City involving a motorcycle (Culver City, CA)

1 person killed after a crash in Culver City involving a motorcycle (Culver City, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Culver City. As per the initial information, the motorcycle collision took place on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway [...]
CULVER CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people suffered injuries after a high-speed crash Thursday morning in Watts. The incident also caused a power outage in the area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 2 a.m. near Compton Avenue and 111th Street [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)

Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people received injuries after a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Downey. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Florence Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard after getting reports of a three-vehicle accident at about 2:25 a.m. [...]
DOWNEY, CA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn, both from Lake Hughes, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Sunday night north of Santa Clarita. The crews actively responded to the area of Pine Canyon Road near Tweedy Lakes in Lake Hughes north of Santa Clarita at about 10:15 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy