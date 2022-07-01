ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

4th of July celebrations can be uneasy time for pets

By Keely McCormick, KVAL.com Staff
kpic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — While the Fourth of July comes with excitement and celebrations, it can be an uneasy time for your pets. Greenhill Humane Society wants to remind people to leave your pets...

kpic.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Springfield VFW holds annual chicken fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local veterans in Springfield spent the holiday giving back to the community with their annual chicken fundraiser. Cars from all over town pulled up to the drive-through to receive chicken dinners and sides, all cooked by the Springfield VFW. Customers could get half a chicken for...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

4th of July parade, celebration returns to Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore. — 4th of July celebrations are happening Monday across western Oregon. The chamber of commerce in Creswell held their first parade since the start of the pandemic. This comes after controversy last year when an unauthorized parade took place with participation from the Proud Boys, which caused...
CRESWELL, OR
Lebanon-Express

'Cue culture comes to Sweet Home

Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way. That was the hope of organizers at the Sweet Home Icebox Cook Off Saturday, July 2, the first public version of the competitive and sanctioned ‘cue cookout that drew meat-burning experts from as far away as Canada and Kansas City, Kansas.
SWEET HOME, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Eugene, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Pets At Home#Animal Welfare
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Roseburg building total loss after fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of NW Stewart Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Officials said dispatch received reports of smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters used numerous engines and two...
kptv.com

Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy