FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Division of Forestry (DOF) for the State of Alaska enacted a burn closure for much of state which took effect on June 30, 2022. The order came before the July 4 holiday weekend and was put in place as a means to mitigate the possibility of additional wildfires being started by humans during an already devastating season. The state has already seen nearly 2.3 million acres burned by a total of 406 fires in 2022.

