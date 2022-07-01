Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game

The war against Black people never stops. Akron, Ohio, police fired over 90 bullets at Jayland Walker, killing the 25-year-old Black man. Cops in New Haven, Connecticut, gave a “rough ride” to Richard “Randy” Cox Jr., paralyzing him. Jayland Walker was a DoorDash driver who the...
A woman has severely injured her hand after a two-vehicle crash in Rutland County on Sunday. According to Vermont State Police, Kate Solway, 19, of Easton, Connecticut, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a serious fire at a house on Rosemary Street in New London Saturday night. The fire was showing on the first floor when crews arrived, which then extended to the upper levels of the three-story home. The […]
Longmeadow Police arrested a man on Thursday after serving a warrant in Springfield with the help of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Springfield Police Department Warrant Apprehension Team.
A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-95 in Milford Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened on the northbound side at Exit 36. Emergency personnel responded around 6:48 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, the area has reopened. The cause of the...
The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
