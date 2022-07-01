ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighboring fire departments responding in Maynardville after fire chief’s firing

By Wes Cooper
 4 days ago

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Maynardville City Fire Department Chief Danny Smith has been fired. However, the move does not mean there isn’t any fire protection in Maynardville.

Paulette Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Rice says his department will be pitching in the fill a void.

The Paulette, North East Union and Luttrell volunteer fire departments will all be responding to calls within the city limits of Maynardville for a 10-day period following the firing of Chief Smith this week.

People in Maynardville will not be charged a fee from the fire departments assisting but Chief Rice says a fuel reimbursement plan with the city is being worked out.

This is a developing story.

