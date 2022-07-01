ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Dr. Fauci says herd immunity is 'unattainable' for COVID-19. Here's why

By Brittany Johnson
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Achieving classical herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is "unlikely" despite the effectiveness of vaccines, according to health experts. Herd immunity refers to how much of the population needs to be vaccinated or infected with COVID-19 in order to "eradicate or eliminate" the disease. The country's top...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 11

Bradley Byrd II
3d ago

there is herd immunity. listen to others who are just as qualified as Collins and faucci. There is quite a number of them saying different. why doesn't faucci tell the public about the unvaccinated who caught covid19 and never caught it again. yet, the vaccinated are the ones with the highest infections rates and recurcurring .

Reply(2)
6
racky bacaltos
2d ago

herd immunity will never be achieved if you keep injecting your people with vaccine that causes them to get the virus. this will be a never ending loop

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘They’re Hurting’: Family Of Injured Folsom Marine Stresses Need For More Military Mental Health Support

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A single moment at the Folsom Rodeo was actually months in the making for Marine Corps Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews. “It’s cool to see that there’s other people who care, there’s other patriotic Americans in the country. I think I probably got letters or phone calls from just about every state in the U.S.” said Sgt. Vargas-Andrews. It’s been a long road to recovery for the 24-year-old who was the most severely injured of 18 Marines caught in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last August. “I was in a giant cast with like a foam block around it. I...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Miracle Baby In Lodi With Rare Condition Reaches First Birthday

LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi family is celebrating every single breath their baby takes. She was diagnosed with a rare medical condition at birth — so rare that only 95% of babies with the diagnosis do not make it to their first birthday. Maggie just celebrated her first birthday about a month ago, but getting to that milestone was not easy. Sarah Clark, Maggie’s mother, knew her pregnancy would be challenging when doctors warned of complications with the baby. Some even encouraged her not to go through with it. “It’s terrifying,” she said. “You don’t know how she’s going to…how her outcome is...
LODI, CA
SFGate

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=410254637811317&set=a.228265246010258
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
Sacramento, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Sacramento, CA
Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
ABC10

Sacramento's composting law takes effect July 1: What to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is requiring people to start recycling all compost into green waste bins starting Friday, July 1. In compliance with the state law SB 1383, which aims to reduce short-lived climate pollutants from the California landfill, it will be a mandated responsibility for all Sacramento residents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Monday Morning Thoughts: Yes, I think the Current Situation in Davis Is Complicated

Davis, CA – I get attacked on both ends of the Measure J debate. The opponents of J, few in number though they are, see that “[t]here is no ‘solution’ to Davis’ problems that does not start with getting rid of Measure J.” But those who support Measure J see any attempt to modify it as an attempt to undermine or even eliminate it.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Covid#Measles#Kcra
Silicon Valley

Could this Delta island become more than cow pastures?

A natural habitat for Delta waterfowl and wildlife, and more recently grazing cattle, Jersey Island in East Contra Costa County has remained largely undeveloped for more than a hundred years. Plans are percolating, though, that could turn it into a vacation getaway with a wave pool, sandy beaches, a wildlife refuge — and more — close to home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCRA.com

How you should be sorting organic waste in Northern California by county

The California law SB 1383, which takes effect in 2022, aims for people at homes and businesses to recycle their organic food waste. This will help reduce methane emissions by limiting what goes into landfills. The law requires cities and counties to provide organic waste collection services but these jurisdictions...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Sick Of The Number 22’: Local Veterans Launch Nonprofit In Roseville To Help Other Veterans In Need

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Just in time for the Fourth of July, some local veterans are launching a new nonprofit to help others who served their country. Marine Corps veteran Brandon Murphy doesn’t want one more veteran to suffer after they’ve served. “We’re sick of the number 22. We’re sick of hearing that’s the number of veterans committing suicide every day. We’re sick of our brothers and sisters coming back in pieces. I mean, it’s daunting,” he said. That’s why he’s taking his new business even further. Murphy just started up an insurance agency in Roseville with two friends, including one who’s also a...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy