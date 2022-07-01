ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clarence Thomas cites debunked claim that Covid vaccines are created with cells of 'aborted children' in dissent on SCOTUS decision upholding New York state's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Justice Clarence Thomas has repeated the long-debunked claim that Covid vaccines are made from the cells of 'aborted children' during his dissenting opinion.

It came during a decision by the Supreme Court to not take up a legal challenge by New York health care workers who had been opposed to the state's vaccine mandate on the basis of religious grounds.

Thomas, cited the argument put forward by the plaintiffs writing that the health care workers 'object' to the state's vaccine mandate 'on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.'

It is not true the Covid vaccines were made using fetal cell lines and they do not contain any aborted cells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlsmQ_0gRaexdV00
Clarence Thomas suggested Covid vaccines are developed using cells of 'aborted children'

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna had used fetal cell lining early during Covid vaccine development to test the efficacy of their formulas.

The fetal tissue that was used in such processes was from elective abortions that occurred decades ago.

The cells used have since replicated many times over and none of the original tissue was used in the making of such modern day vaccines.

Lawyers for New York State noted how such lab-grown stem cells, which had originally been derived from the cells of a fetus almost 50 years ago, had also been used in the testing of the rubella vaccine.

The vaccines contain genetic material that instructs cells to make proteins, known as messenger RNA which trains the immune system to fight off the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uF6lf_0gRaexdV00
Cells obtained from elective abortions decades ago were used in testing during the Covid vaccine development process, a common practice in vaccine testing

They vaccines also contain fats known as lipids that help RNA cross cell membranes, together with salt, sugar and substances used to help stabilize the ingredients.

But Justice Thomas together with Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, cited the debunked claim.

New York's requirement for government employees to be vaccinated came into force in August with the aim of curbing the spread of the latest Covid variant.

It allowed for exceptions on medical reasons or religious objections, although that was later removed.

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul, who is a Roman Catholic said that she was not aware of any 'sanctioned religious objection from any organized religion' noting that religious leaders including the pope were urging people to get vaccinated.

Sixteen health care workers sued saying they had religious objections because fetal cell lines had been involved in the testing, development or production of the vaccines.

New York State lawyers said the mandate was similar to previous rules that required health care workers be vaccinated against measles and rubella.

'The presence of a single, limited medical exemption to a vaccine requirement does not require the State to provide a blanket religious exemption from vaccination,' the lawyers said in written submissions.

Why are fetal cells used to make vaccines?

Historical fetal cell lines were derived in the 1960's and 1970's from two elective abortions and have been used to create vaccines for diseases such as hepatitis A, rubella, and rabies.

Abortions from which fetal cells were obtained were elective and were not done for the purpose of vaccine development.

The fetal cell lines being used to produce some of the potential COVID-19 vaccines are from two sources:

● HEK-293: A kidney cell line that was isolated from a fetus in 1973 (undisclosed origin, from either a spontaneous miscarriage or an elective abortion)

● PER.C6: A retinal cell line that was isolated from an aborted fetus in 1985

Any vaccine that relies on these historic cell lines will not require nor solicit new abortions.

To develop and manufacture some vaccines, pharmaceutical companies prefer human cell lines over other cells because :

1) viruses need cells to grow and the viruses tend to grow better in cells from humans than animals (because they infect humans)

2) fetal cells can be used longer than other cell types

3) fetal cells can be maintained at low temperatures, allowing scientists to continuing using cell lines from decades ago.

While fetal cell lines may be used to develop or manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccines themselves do not contain any aborted fetal cells

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

Kamala Harris says she expects Supreme Court to roll back more rights: ‘I definitely believe this is not over’

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she expects the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority to continue pressing forward and overturn other long-held judicial precedents following the Court’s ruling tossing out Roe vs Wade on Friday.Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, the vice president pointed to the remarks of Justice Clarence Thomas, who in his concurring opinion on Friday indicated that he beleived the Court should reexamine other precedents set by the Judicial Branch establishing the right to gay marriage, contraceptive use, and other actions that until last week seemed like settled law in America."I definitely believe this is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Stem Cells#Politics Federal#Scotus#Healthcare#The Supreme Court#Rna#Cor
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy