LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With an uptick in crime, police departments across Mid-Michigan put all hands-on deck to fight crime. As police numbers dwindle and less people go into the force, local departments are struggling to recruit new police officers. Now more departments are paying their newest deputies through training. Ingham County could be the next department to do so through Lansing Community College.

LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO