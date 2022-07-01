ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

By KRWG
krwg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 31

Yah-ta-hey
3d ago

we the people, Demand 28 days jail time, with counseling, one year probation, with weekly visits to her probation officer, and no drinking.

Reply(1)
3
Bobby Maples
4d ago

Sure funny the Difference in treatment for them and us!!

Reply
12
Stop Tyrannical bs
4d ago

Privileged alcoholic. Yay, Let's make her our new Governor. 🥂

Reply
10
 

