New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by...www.krwg.org
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by...www.krwg.org
we the people, Demand 28 days jail time, with counseling, one year probation, with weekly visits to her probation officer, and no drinking.
Sure funny the Difference in treatment for them and us!!
Privileged alcoholic. Yay, Let's make her our new Governor. 🥂
Comments / 31