ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Seven people injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0gRacrPZ00
Seven people injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report

Seven people received injuries after a wreck Tuesday night in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place sometime before midnight on the northbound 710 Freeway, just south of the 91 Freeway [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Demetrius Powell, from Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on Friday in Corona. Officers actively responded to the area of the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp at about 2:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

ANOTHER Body Found on Los Angeles Freeway near Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol was investigating the early morning discovery of a body in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park. This is the second body found on a Los Angeles freeway in the last two days. The body was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 39-year-old Christopher Berry, from Indianapolis, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday near Van Nuys. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 1:46 a.m. south of Burbank Boulevard on the San Diego (405) Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 30-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Pomona. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash at about 2:15 a.m. [...]
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials identified 32-year-old Brett Mitchell as the man who lost his life after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Bellflower. The fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on Woodruff Avenue at Alondra Boulevard [...]
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway interchange at about 3:39 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

Man shot while riding bike in Central Long Beach, investigators say

A man was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Central Long Beach early this morning. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Body Found on 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man whose body was found on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. Charles People was 60-years-old and his city of residence was not available, the coroner’s office said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsantaana.com

Illegal fireworks caused a residential fire in Santa Ana early this morning

Illegal fireworks caused a residential fire early this morning a 12:53 a.m., according to the OCFA. The incident was located in the 1100 block of S Flower St. Due to a rapid attack by firefighters, the fire, which involved an exterior shed and several trees behind a home, was knocked down in less than five minutes.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)

Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people received injuries after a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Downey. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Florence Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard after getting reports of a three-vehicle accident at about 2:25 a.m. [...]
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Body found on southbound lanes of 101 Freeway in DTLA

A body was found on a thoroughfare near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The discovery was made on the southbound 101 Freeway north of Alameda Street, spurring a partial closure. The discovery was made about 3:30 a.m., according to the CHP, and an investigation was underway. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy