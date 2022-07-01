ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade dead after cancer diagnosis as tributes to beloved gamer flood Twitter

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BELOVED Minecraft streamer and content creator Technoblade passed away at age 23 from cancer nearly a year after announcing his diagnosis.

In a YouTube video titled, “so long nerds”, Techoblade’s father shared a message from his son announcing the streamer’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ijTK_0gRacKiw00
Streamer Technoblade has passed away at the age of 23 Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9PKH_0gRacKiw00
Technoblade boasted over 10million subscribers on YouTube Credit: YouTube / Technoblade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2HAc_0gRacKiw00
Technoblade's father shared his son's final message to fans Credit: YouTube / Technoblade

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here,” the message began. “If you’re watching this. I am dead.”

In the video, Technoblade revealed that his real name was Alexander as he kept his identity a secret to his fans.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

According to his father, Technoblade wrote his final message to his fans approximately eight hours before he passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVZKF_0gRacKiw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqhkD_0gRacKiw00

“I don’t think he said everything he wanted to say but I think he got the main points,” he said in an emotional statement.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for. I miss Technoblade.

“Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him.”

Techno’s family is now running his merch store if fans want to continue to support him and his channel.

“In honor of his memory, a portion of the proceeds from all online orders will be donated to a wonderful organization called curesarcoma.org.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

CANCER DIAGNOSIS

His cancer diagnosis went public back in August 2021 when Techno explained he started experiencing pain in his arm in July, and took some days off to recover as he put it down to a repetitive stress injury from gaming.

But after a few days, he realized his shoulder was swelling and thought he'd broken a bone, and so went to the hospital.

“They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is because I have cancer,” he explained in his latest video.

"That really couldn’t have gone worse."

FAMILY STATEMENT

The video ended with a statement from Techo's family following that was also shared on Twitter by e-sports gamer, Jake Lucky.

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience - giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

The statement explained that despite his over 10million subscribers, Techo worked to keep his identity private.

“We ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family.”

Multiple content creators shared tributes online including Ludwig, who has over 3million subscribers.

“I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour,” he wrote.

“He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times. I’ll always look up to him.”

“I am actually so devastated. I've seen almost every Technoblade video over the years,” said Runescape streamer, Settled.

“Such a damn warrior for going through what he did. You entertained a lot of people and made their lives better, king.”

Minecraft streamer, Dream, wrote a heartwarming message via his YouTube community tab in tribute to Techo.

“Rest in peace, Technoblade. I would not be half the person I am without being inspired, challenged, and uplifted by you and your endless positivity.

“The world will miss you and your impact and positivity will live on and never leave our hearts. Technoblade truly never dies.”

