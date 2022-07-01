Vernon Ewin

Mr. Wayne Godwin, age 80 of Caney, Arkansas, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas, Wayne was born April 15, 1942 in Caney to Elijah and Ressie Hunter Godwin. He retired from Potlatch Corp in Prescott as a shipping supervisor and was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Prescott. He loved to hunt, fish and gardening. He was an avid Razorback fan and collected antique bottles. He absolutely loved eating potatoes any way his wife Betty would fix them being the good cook she was for the whole community. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Betty Callicott Godwin, two sisters, Jennie Marie King, Joyce Fore, two brothers, Huey and Jake Godwin.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO