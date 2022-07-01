Vernon Ewin

Mr. Wayne Godwin, age 80 of Caney, Arkansas, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas, Wayne was born April 15, 1942 in Caney to Elijah and Ressie Hunter Godwin. He retired from Potlatch Corp in Prescott as a shipping supervisor and was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Prescott. He loved to hunt, fish and gardening. He was an avid Razorback fan and collected antique bottles. He absolutely loved eating potatoes any way his wife Betty would fix them being the good cook she was for the whole community. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Betty Callicott Godwin, two sisters, Jennie Marie King, Joyce Fore, two brothers, Huey and Jake Godwin.
A half-hour fireworks display soared above the grounds of Hope Municipal Airport Saturday night. It may not have been July 4, but the makings of an experience in the display of patriotism were all there from the time spectators began arriving about 6 p.m., when the gates opened, to when the last rocket red glare had gone off just before 10 p.m.
