Rock Valley baseball: Three Eagles, one Whippet earn first team all-conference accolades

Jefferson’s baseball team placed three players on the first-team all-conference list in voting held recently.

Senior shortstop Luis Serrano, junior first baseman Tyler Butina and sophomore second baseman Aidan Kammer were first-team honorees as infielders.

Serrano hit .424 with an on base percentage of .535 and an OPS of 1.152. He stole 24 bases, notched 15 extra-base knocks (including 12 doubles), scored 34 runs and drove in 29.

“Luis in the last two years with his defensive ability is regarded as the best middle infielder in the Rock Valley,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “He stepped it up at plate this year and had a phenomenal senior season and great career.

“It’s cool to see kids devote themselves throughout the year and be rewarded for it at the end of the season. Luis hit that big two-run home run in the state semis to tie it up and put on a show on Bally Sports in front of the entire state of Wisconsin in the state title game. Couldn’t be more happy for Luis.”

Butina’s .451 average was tops on the team. He finished with an OBP of .550 and OPS mark of 1.265. Nearly half of Butina’s hits resulted in extra bases, including 18 doubles and three triples. Butina totaled a team-leading 35 RBIs and team-best 41 runs scored.

“Tyler’s a repeat first-team all-conference player and was the conference Co-Player of the Year last year,” Fetherston said. “He was nominated for Player of the Year this year and got some votes this year.

“Tyler continued his great high school career at Jefferson. In addition to being a feared hitter, he showed improvement in the field and an ability to run the bases, steal bases and take extra 90s when pitchers weren’t holding him on. Proud too of his leadership and development from that standpoint.”

Kammer hit .443 with an OBP of .504 and OPS of 1.069. He had a team-leading 51 base hits, scoring 37 runs while tallying 18 RBIs.

“Aidan had a great sophomore season,” Fetherston said. “Last year he was catching games, pitching, playing short and first on junior varsity. He worked hard in the weight room to improve strength wise.

“Batting leadoff and leading the team in hits as a sophomore, we can’t wait to see what he can do the next two years. Obviously a first-team spot in the infield is tough to get, so we’re definitely looking for big things from him.”

Whitewater senior infielder Marc Jones was also a first-team selection.

Jefferson sophomore pitcher Tyler Fredrick was a second-team honoree.

Fredrick had an ERA of 1.524 in 82 2/3 innings. He struck out 68 against 12 walks, compiling a record of 10-2.

“Freddy had some big wins outside the conference and midway through the year he established himself as our No. 1 pitcher,” Fetherston said. “He got better as season went on.

“He has the ability to throw strikes, command the zone and throw three pitches effectively, which is the ingredient for success in Wisconsin. You don’t have to throw 85 to 93 miles per hour to get guys out. He’s another work-ethic kid who is a great role model for our younger kids to see what can happen when you put the time in.”

Honorable mention selections include Jefferson senior catcher Tanner Pinnow and senior outfielder Evan Neitzel as well as Whitewater seniors Marcus DePorter and Wyatt Nickels.

Pinnow hit .291 with 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

“Tanner was a four-year starter and our rock back there behind the plate,” Fetherston said. “He had the strongest arm in the conference and coaches didn’t test his arm often.

“He was a tremendous battery mate for the pitchers the last four years. I know they are appreciative of all his time in bullpen sessions and open gyms over the years. He’s a great role model for our younger junior Eagles to look up to.”

Neitzel hit .287, driving in 26 runs while scoring 22 times.

“Every great team needs an Evan Neitzel,” Fetherston said. “He’s a great teammate who plays any position we ask of him. He puts things away, sweeps the dugout and is there both early and late. We never have to ask him to do anything.

“He had a phenomenal four years in the program. Evan had an outstanding year and was probably our most improved from junior year to senior year. He had a big hit up at state with the RBI in the Mosinee game. Couldn’t be more happy with Evan what he’s done for his family and our program.”

Turner won the Rock Valley with a record of 16-2, followed by Jefferson and Edgerton each at 14-4, Evansville at 13-5, McFarland at 10-8, East Troy at 8-10, Brodhead/Juda at 6-12, Whitewater at 5-13, Big Foot at 3-15 and Clinton at 1-17.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers—Jackson Burk, sr., Beloit Turner; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead; Willard Peterson, sr., Evansville.

Catchers—Cal Ries, sr., Beloit Turner; Ryan Weed, jr., East Troy.

Infielders—Marc Jones, sr., Whitewater; Luis Serrano, sr., Jefferson; Shane Kisting, sr., Edgerton; Tyler Butina, jr., Jefferson; Konner Giddley, jr., Beloit Turner; Aidan Kammer, so., Jefferson.

Outfielders—Chase Fox, jr., East Troy; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Connor Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; Michael Cook, jr., Beloit Turner.

Utility—Peyton Lee, sr., Edgerton.

Players of the Year—Jackson Burk, Beloit Turner; Peyton Lee, Edgerton.

Coach of the Year—Jeff Clowes, Beloit Turner

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers—Tyler Fredrick, so., Jefferson; Steven Olson, sr., Edgerton.

Catchers—Bennett Keller, so., Evansville.

Infielders—Silas Heimos, sr., East Troy; Conner Punzel, sr., McFarland; Carson Dupuis, jr., Edgerton; Will Lauterbach, jr., Beloit Turner.

Outfielders—Brayden McMahon, sr., Beloit Turner; Chase Maves, sr., Evansville; Austin Cocroft, sr., Walworth Big Foot.

Utility—Braylan Roder, fr., McFarland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Turner—Mason Hoenig, jr.; Eric Halon, jr.

Brodhead—Aidyn Vondra, jr.; Gabe Bockhop, fr.

Clinton—Gavin Wesling, fr.; Owen Hesebeck, jr.

East Troy—Ryan Meehan, so.; Zach Johnson, jr.

Edgerton—Justin Clark, sr.; Liam Punzel, sr.

Evansville—Owen Boll, sr.; Wyatt Nelson, so.

Jefferson—Tanner Pinnow, sr.; Evan Neitzel, sr.

McFarland—Gabe Lee, sr.; Luke Schaaf, sr.

Walworth Big Foot—Joey Schmitz, sr.; Nevin Anderson, sr.

Whitewater—Marcus DePorter, sr.; Wyatt Nickels, sr.