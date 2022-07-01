Herrington: A wild night for the Grizzlies started before free agency began

An expected departure. A widely desired return. An unexpected injury. And a bit of dream fuel, even if that dream is unlikely to materialize.

The beginning of NBA free agency Thursday delivered big news for the Grizzlies, and two of those jolts came before the clock even started.

Let’s take them, not in order of arrival, but in order of tangible importance to the team this coming season.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s (latest) injury

We start here not as a downer but because it’s the real Grizzlies news that was most unexpected.

The revelation that Jackson had surgery Wednesday for a stress fracture in his right foot came 10 minutes before the free-agency clock began at 5 p.m. Central — the NBA equivalent of a “Friday news dump” — with little additional detail on the timing or severity of the injury other than Jackson is expected to be sidelined for four to six months.

That timetable makes him doubtful for a late-October opening night and makes it likely he could miss a quarter of the regular season. Or more. These timetables are always essentially uncertain, as the longer-than-first-expected absence during his most recent major injury attests.

And that’s part of the unavoidable concern: Jackson is collecting a lot of ostensibly unrelated lower-body injuries for a big man who still hasn’t turned 23. He missed a significant stretch of his rookie season with a thigh injury, then had his second season cut short — and missed most of his third — with a torn meniscus in his left knee. (There was a far less serious knee injury in between.)

Last season, his fourth, Jackson was happily the Grizzlies’ healthiest player, both through the regular season and the playoffs. So this injury arrives as a kind of cruel coda and disrupts a summer expected to be about skill development as Jackson enters the first year of his hefty four-year contract extension.

The Grizzlies do not expect this to be an injury with lingering effects, and the franchise has been down this road before, when center Marc Gasol came back good as ever from a foot fracture in an earlier era. But given Jackson’s history and the way his likely absence will disrupt the start to a season of high expectations, this was a bad start to what should have been a more unequivocally great day for the Grizzlies.

Surviving without Jackson to start next season? More on that a little further down.

Tyus Jones’ return

Late last season, as the team thrived with Jones filling in for an injured Ja Morant, it became widely assumed that Jones would get a big free-agent payday to become a starter elsewhere.

Guard Tyus Jones (right) re-signed for two years with the Grizzlies. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

That never materialized. Two of the only teams with major point guard needs — Washington and New York — moved in other directions early, and none of the few teams left with functional salary-cap space were poised to spend it at the position.

This likely left Jones choosing between backup point guard roles at mid-level contract offers. As speculated in this space earlier in the week, the Grizzlies' answer to that was to offer more money per year than outside suitors could, but for fewer years than Jones was likely finding on the market.

The Grizzlies re-signed Jones for two years at a total of $30 million. A two-year offer for the league’s mid-level exception from an outside team would have been closer to $21 million, with a three-year deal at $33 million.

The guess here is that Jones could have gotten a three-year MLE elsewhere. If so, the Grizzlies roughly matched the money in one fewer year, which is a better financial bet for both sides, with Jones getting back into free agency in two seasons but his new deal overlapping for only one season with Morant’s coming contract extension.

Given a lack of better options for either side, the compromise is a win-win, as Jones in Memphis was a proven fit for both player and team.

Kyle Anderson’s departure

Once the Grizzlies acquired not one but two combo forwards (Jake LaRavia, David Roddy) in the first round of the draft last week, then specifically touted their shooting ability — the weakest skill of incumbent combo forward Anderson — it seemed pretty clear that the man called Slow Mo would be moseying on. He did, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for two years and $18 million.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

This expected departure comes with something of a wince now that it coincides with Jackson’s injury. Two seasons ago, when Jackson was out due to injury, Anderson stepped into the starting power forward job, had the best season of his career, and helped lead the Grizzlies to the playoffs.

If he had returned to the Grizzlies, he likely would have returned to that temporary starter’s role, though Anderson’s shooting decline makes for a rougher pairing with non-shooting center Steven Adams than it did with his predecessor, Jonas Valanciunas.

Anderson was a flawed player who frequently found ways to help. His defensive rebounding and opportunistic defense, both of which he could capitalize on as a playmaker, was a sneaky driver of the team’s style of play. And his ability to combine guard, wing and big-man skills into one package let him plug leaks across the depth chart.

Anderson should be a good fit for Minnesota, which has a star big man in Karl-Anthony Towns, whose shooting can help cover for Anderson’s wayward stroke. Anderson adds defense and passing to a team that didn’t have enough of either last season.

With Anderson gone and Jackson likely unavailable, who starts at power forward for the Grizzlies on opening night?

That’s a subject for further research, but at the moment the team would seem to be choosing between more proven players (Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman Sr.) whose skill sets seem a poor fit next to Adams, and relatively unproven players (LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Killian Tillie) whose skill sets do seem to mesh. It’s a somewhat troubling place to be.

The Kevin Durant dream lives on

An hour before free agency began came surprise confirmation of what previously had been speculation: That Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was requesting a trade, and that the Nets were likely to honor this request.

The Grizzlies are a realistic if not quite likely Durant destination, which alone is uncharted territory for the franchise. That’s dream fuel. It was also a perhaps too prescient reminder of how dreams can be dashed: A Nets team constructed to win titles has been demolished in two seasons, without even a conference finals to show for it.

From a Grizzlies perspective, fans want to dream about a Durant deal that doesn’t include Jackson or Desmond Bane. (Including Morant is an obvious non-starter.) These scenarios are technically possible, but to realistically top other offers and also counter Durant’s own preferences (reportedly Miami or Phoenix), one (or both) of these players would probably need to be there.

A foundation of Jackson, Ziaire Williams, Adams’ expiring contract and a bundle of draft assets is a reasonable one. Other scenarios involving Bane or Clarke or Dillon Brooks are also feasible.

The Grizzlies are actually well set up to construct reasonable offers for Durant that would leave the team with enough ammo to compete with him, though Jackson’s injury is certainly a complicating factor. On any list of most realistic Durant trade destinations, the Grizzlies should be in the upper third. At least.

But that’s not top, and top is a place they’re unlikely to be, even if they want to be, and that part’s not clear, either.

The Nets can suggest they’ll take the best deal for Durant, whatever his preferences, but it’s impossible to imagine Durant’s preferences won’t matter, or that any Grizzlies offer would tower over the competition. There’s smoke here, but not yet flame.

What’s next?

With the Jones’ signing and Anderson departure, the Grizzlies are at 16 players likely to have main roster contracts, not counting lower second-round pick Vince Williams Jr., who seems likely to be on a two-way deal.

They’d need to lose one of those contracts before the season, but it would be easy to lose two. So the Grizzlies may or may not be done.

In signing Jones, the team now will be operating above the league’s salary cap, but still will have access to two free-agency exceptions, the full mid-level (up to four years, starting at $10.4 million) and the bi-annual exception (capped at two years, starting at $4.1 million). The Grizzlies also have Danny Green’s expiring contract as an obvious trade chip.

Potential needs are another veteran wing to help replace the departed De’Anthony Melton, and now perhaps another veteran forward or big to help ease the absence of Jackson. The Grizzlies could move to address either. Or not, depending on how much faith they have in the immediate prospects of their rookies and second-year players.