Tell City, IN

Tell City police arrest two men for sexual misconduct with minors

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Tell City police have arrested two men for sexual misconduct with minors. Kestin Kilik Ryan, 20, and Andrew Kyle Cronin, 36, were booked and taken to Perry County Detention Center.

Cronin’s court date is set for July 27 and Ryan’s court date is set for August 10.

WEHT/WTVW

