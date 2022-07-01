ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming candidates for U.S. House: Gov't hands off cryptocurrency

By By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL2k0_0gRaXo6z00

CHEYENNE — Candidates seeking to represent Wyoming as the state's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives were generally of a similar mind on cryptocurrency, at least according to their answers during a debate.

The Republican politicians and would-be elected officials generally said they want the U.S. government to take a hands-off approach to crypto. They spoke Thursday night during a debate televised on WyomingPBS, and were asked about their stances on virtual currency. (Their comments follow, in chronological order of their responses.)

Harriet Hageman noted she had just visited a bitcoin mine in Gillette. "I am definitely learning about that," she responded to the question. "I think that it's something that we need to be exploring, but we want to keep the federal government out of it." She mentioned the Securities and Exchange Commission and called crypto "an important states' rights issue."

Robyn Belinskey "has been in touch with some folks about the bitcoin mining," she said. "Just being able to utilize it, in replacement of gold, because there is no way you can haul gold to the grocery store." It's a way "to keep income and not have it taken."

Crypto "has some fascinating and important possible uses for the future," stated U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. "I think we need to be very careful, though, about the kinds of cryptocurrency we are seeing." She noted China's government has a form of crypto that can allow for surveillance. "People need to understand what's happening with their data," she continued.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, also wants the federal government to keep out of virtual currency matters. "I would like the government to stay out of it. I think that's the biggest problem we have right now." He wants to have "more conversations" about what he called "honest money," given that the U.S. dollar "is not even backed by gold anymore."

For his part, Denton Knapp asked about "the bigger picture" and "what does our world consider currency." At one point, "the dollar was it," and it was backed by gold. Then, he continued, "it switched to oil as a means of measuring wealth for a country. We need to take a look at where the cyber money fits in in the process."

Comments / 0

Related
ksjd.org

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on recent Supreme Court rulings and issues facing Coloradans

There's been widespread focus on the legal system amid a recent spate of consequential U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including on state-level justice departments. Here in Colorado, Attorney General Phil Weiser has been visiting communities in the southwest part of the state lately. He was in Telluride last week, and in Cortez over the weekend. From partner station KOTO, Matt Hoisch spoke with Attorney General Weiser about some of the recent Supreme Court rulings and his approach to issues facing Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Elections
City
Gillette, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming lawmakers, housing advocates talk affordable housing

When Cokeville’s new police chief moved to town, there weren’t any houses available. He spent his first few months there living in a travel trailer. A pet supplies business wanted to relocate to Shoshoni, but the town didn’t have enough places to live to support the company’s staff.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Will Wyoming’s Silent Majority Speak Up?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics, by its very nature, is a noisy business. It is the clash of competing voices, all clamoring to be heard, and each one convinced that louder is better. It is a carnival midway full of flashy barkers trying to get your attention.
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Activates National Guard to Assist With Flooding After Lingle Canal Breach

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. Gordon said at his request, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is on the ground personally surveying the scope of the damage and to ascertain what resources are needed to help the citizens of Goshen County.
LINGLE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Virtual Currency#Cryptocurrency#Politics State#Web3 Policy#U S House#Republican
ABC4

Utah laws going into effect on July 1

UTAH (ABC4) – On July 1, several noteworthy bills passed during the 2022 Legislative Session will take effect. Many of these laws will impact the day-to-day lives of Utahns. With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of some of the more noteworthy ones H.B. 11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities -This bill was without […]
UTAH STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Utah group leads effort to build EV corridors across the Mountain West

Rural, scenic areas in our region often require long road trips to access. That can make electric vehicle owners wary if there aren’t many charging stations along the way. However, one group is hoping to ease that anxiety. ChargeWest is aiding a massive effort to build an electric vehicle...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
northfortynews

338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming

Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...] This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation Launches First Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Funding will be awarded for projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure, and more!
WYOMING STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy