Austin, TX

Dani Pereira earns redemption, helps lift Austin FC past Charlotte FC on the road

By Jonathan Thomas
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC continued to prove that they are the road warriors they need to be in order to be considered one of the top teams in the West with their 1-0 win over Charlotte FC Thursday night.

It wasn’t the most pretty game for the verde and black but they were able to get the job done to earn the three points in the standings to stay close to first place LAFC in the conference.

“We talked about some of our objectives, some of our goals this year, you know, getting a little bit more shrewd, a little more bite, getting a little bit more combative on the road and being compact and being a little bit more difficult to break down, I thought our guys did a great job of that,” head coach Josh Wolff said.

“We know what it takes, it takes a lot of defending and grinding just as it does every game pretty much especially when we are away,” midfielder Dani Pereira added. “I think that’s why we’ve been successful on the road lately, so we’ll keep doing it, try to keep doing it and yeah, just keep winning.”

Pereira provided the lone goal for Austin FC two minutes after he entered the game as a substitute in the second half.

It was his first game back after a tumultuous few weeks for Pereira, who returned to the game after a suspension for two red cards and did not get the start.

However, he provided the biggest boost possible with a long distance goal that put Austin on the scoreboard for the first time in the 62nd minute.

He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, so there was a solid contingent of friends and family who made the trip to Charlotte to watch him play and they were able to get the bonus of seeing Pereira score.

“This one was special, I owe it to my teammates, and to my parents that were here in the stands, haven’t seen them in awhile, and especially high school friends, college friends and I had like 50 people here, so this was the most meaningful goal.”

Austin now wins their fifth match on the road, they have nine wins overall and are currently in second place in the Western Conference with 31 points, right behind LAFC.

Next game for Austin FC is against Colorado on the road Monday July 4th, kickoff time is set for 8pm.

You can catch that game on KBVO, starting with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

