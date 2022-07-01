ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Building Greenwood the right way

Southside Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG...

ss-times.com

clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN

