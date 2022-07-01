ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

Preview: Ingleside Looks to Take Another Step Forward in 2022

By Adam Ogburn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2017 was not a kind year to Ingleside and its football program. The Mustangs were coming off an 0-10 season and didn’t have a full practice field as their new high school was being constructed on the field they had previously used. Instead, they practiced in a 40-yard...

mysoutex.com

Major boys capture zone title

The Beeville Little League major baseball all-star team captured the Texas East District 29 Zone A championship last week with a come-from-behind, walk-off victory on its home field. Beeville rallied from down a run to win 3-2 over Rockport at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park. Rockport...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Drought forcing ranchers, farmers to make tough decisions

The current drought is causing Goliad County ranchers and farmers to take drastic measures. According to Brian Yanta, Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent for Goliad County, ranchers have begun to liquidate their herds and farmers are preparing to declare total losses. “There is frustration because we had such a good...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Crime Stoppers tip leads police to man accused of murdering well-known barber Jamarcus Terrell

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man accused in the death of well-known local barber Jamarcus Terrell was arrested in Beeville Thursday. Corpus Christi homicide detectives secured a warrant for capital murder for Samuel Garcia after an investigation. A Crime Stoppers tip led law enforcement to a home in Beeville around the 1100 Block of St. Mary's, where Garcia was arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

