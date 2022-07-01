ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong leaders attend flag-raising ceremony marking Chinese rule

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfAVv_0gRaUVpL00
World News

Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders have attended a flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first trip off the mainland in two-and-a-half years, was not present at the ceremony, although he will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new government later on Friday.

On his arrival on Thursday, Mr Xi told well-wishers that Hong Kong has overcome many challenges over the years and had been “reborn from the ashes” with “vigorous vitality”, in an apparent allusion to the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which were followed by a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has transformed the economic hub once known for its political and civic freedoms.

The several hundred attendees at the flag-raising ceremony included city leader Carrie Lam, former leaders Leung Chun-ying and Donald Tsang, and incoming leader John Lee, who becomes the city’s new chief executive later on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZZ23_0gRaUVpL00
Soldiers march in the ceremony (Magnum Chan, Pool/AP) (AP)

The flag-raising ceremony was held amid strong winds, and police officers carrying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags marched into the Golden Bauhinia Square for the ceremony with the Chinese “goose-stepping” style, replacing a British-style march. Guests stood at attention as the Chinese national anthem was played.

Mr Xi last visited Hong Kong in 2017 for the July 1 celebrations, during which he warned that there would be no tolerance for any activities seen as threatening China’s sovereignty and stability.

The months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 were seen by China’s ruling Communist Party as just such a threat, and Mr Xi in remarks on Thursday evening praised Ms Lam for ending chaos that had gripped the city and for ensuring that only “patriots” would rule Hong Kong.

Since the protests, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities drafted a national security law that was then used to arrest scores of activists, media figures and democracy supporters; introduced a more “patriotic” curriculum in schools; and revamped election laws to keep opposition politicians out of the city’s Legislature.

The changes have all but eliminated dissenting voices in the city and have driven many to leave.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Government Of Hong Kong#Chinese#Communist Party#British#Woul
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

British Airways cancels hundreds more summer flights

British Airways is to cancel hundreds more summer flights as previous schedule cuts aimed at easing disruption proved insufficient. The airline said in a statement that it has “regrettably” become necessary to further reduce its operations. Tens of thousands of passengers will be affected by the move to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Religion is ‘collateral damage’ in Ukraine war, says Truss

Liz Truss has said religion is “collateral damage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as she also called out the persecution of religious minorities in China and Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary addressed a UK Government-hosted international conference on freedom of religion or belief in London on Tuesday, at...
RELIGION
newschain

Police probe racism reports at Test match between England and India

Police have launched an investigation into reports of racist and abusive behaviour on the fourth day of the cricket Test match between England and India in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said they are liaising with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened on Monday. The force has encouraged anyone who...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
newschain

Activists protest over Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs have been chased by fellow demonstrators through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona to protest against alleged cruelty at the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival. During the protest, the dinosaurs were supposed to represent bulls, with the chasing...
ADVOCACY
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
newschain

South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn his 99th cap in Saturday’s clash, is the only member of the XV that began the Springboks’ 32-29 success in Pretoria last weekend to retain his place.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy