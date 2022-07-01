ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50-year-old James H Sturgill succumbs to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Authorities identified 50-year-old James H Sturgill as the man who died of injuries he suffered following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening in Tucson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road [...]

KOLD-TV

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Oro Valley early Saturday, July 2. The Oro Valley Police Department said it happened at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road. The OVPD said as of 11 a.m., there were...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least One Injured in Auto Collision near Valencia Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (July 1, 2022) – Reports indicate that at least one victim was injured Friday, in an auto collision near Valencia Road. Police were dispatched to the scene on June 24 at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road. At this time, the events leading...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck near Wilmot, Fifth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle wreck on Tucson’s eastside on Friday, July 1. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth, where they found the injured woman inside one of the vehicles.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Green Valley’s only hospital closes

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The only hospital in the Green Vallely area is closing its doors for good. Patients say they had little warning the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital would be ending its 7-year struggle. The hospital offered care to about 100,000 people along the I-19...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KGUN 9

Report: Arizona, ASU to meet with Big 12 officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona, ASU and two other Pac-12 schools may be targeting a new home as the Pac-12 dissolves following the departure of UCLA and Southern Cal. In a report picked up by Yahoo! Sports, WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer says sources tell him that Arizona, ASU and two other Pac-12 schools have scheduled a meeting with the Big 12 to talk about joining the conference.
TUCSON, AZ
reporterwings.com

How wildfires are changing the Santa Catalina Mountains

TUCSON — Grasslands could replace the Sonoran desert landscape around the Santa Catalina Mountains as wildfires continue to ravage the area every year. Wildfires, along with climate change, are altering the face of the mountain range that borders Tucson. New plants are replacing previous species that have grown there for centuries.
TUCSON, AZ
